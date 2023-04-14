Police investigating deadly apartment explosion in east Tulsa, fire still active

TULSA, Okla. — An apartment explosion near 15th and Memorial killed a man Friday morning.
The explosion happened at Magnolia Creek Apartments around 7 a.m.
A fire spread across two apartments and is still active as of 8 a.m.
They believe it started from someone smoking near an oxygen tank.
This is a developing story.
