Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating deadly apartment explosion in east Tulsa, fire still active

Contempra apartment explosion
Amanda Slee
Contempra apartment explosion
Posted at 8:01 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 09:30:34-04

TULSA, Okla. — An apartment explosion near 15th and Memorial killed a man Friday morning.

The explosion happened at Magnolia Creek Apartments around 7 a.m.

A fire spread across two apartments and is still active as of 8 a.m.

They believe it started from someone smoking near an oxygen tank.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7