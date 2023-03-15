Police investigating apartment shooting near 51st and Memorial

TULSA, Okla. — One woman is in the hospital after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex near 51st and Memorial, according to Tulsa police.

TPD received a call around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday from a man who said his girlfriend has been shot at the Cobblestone Apartments.

When police arrived, Lt. Christopher O'Keefe said they found a teen to young adult aged woman shot multiple times on a bed inside an upstairs apartment.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. O'Keefe said it appears she was shot in the head and neck.

With the victim being so young, Lt. O'Keefe said officers try not to get emotionally invested, but it can impact officers on scene.

“It's always a bother, for sure. It bothers you, especially officers that have kids and stuff like that, it can bother you, but we maintain our professionalism and work the scene as we have done with others,” he said.

He told 2 News police found shell casings outside the apartment, so it appears the shooter was shooting from outside into the second-floor apartment.

O'Keefe also said a few witnesses have been taken to the detective division for interviewing, but right now, police don't have any leads on a suspect in this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

