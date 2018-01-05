Police investigate after man shot in leg at east Tulsa QuikTrip

7:26 PM, Jan 4, 2018
3 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA -- Tulsa police are investigating an east Tulsa shooting on Thursday night.

The shooting was reported near 51st and Mingo at a QuikTrip store.

Police said a man was shot one time in the leg while at a gas pump. Police believe the man who was shot was attempting to sell a gun.

The shooters left in a silver SUV, authorities said.

The victim was conscious, police said, and taken to a hospital.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top