Police investigate after man shot in leg at east Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA -- Tulsa police are investigating an east Tulsa shooting on Thursday night.

The shooting was reported near 51st and Mingo at a QuikTrip store.

Police said a man was shot one time in the leg while at a gas pump. Police believe the man who was shot was attempting to sell a gun.

The shooters left in a silver SUV, authorities said.

The victim was conscious, police said, and taken to a hospital.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: