Police investigate shooting at Lafortune Tower apartments

TULSA -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot early Tuesday morning at the Lafortune Tower apartments.

Police said just after 6 a.m., a 57-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen at the apartments, which are located at 1725 Southwest Boulevard.

The victim named the shooter, who she said fled the scene. He was identified as Avery Franks, 53.

Numerous officers were called to search for Franks, who lives inside the apartments, but he was not found. It s believed that Franks fled from the building just prior to the arrival of police officers.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but she is expected to survive.

