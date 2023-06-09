Police investigate after suspect shot, killed during north Tulsa home invasion

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a home invasion that turned deadly Friday morning.

Officers said around 4 a.m., they received a call about a person trying to break into a home near Admiral and Yale.

When TPD arrived, they discovered a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. The homeowner told police that the man had entered the home, brandished a firearm, and stole his car. The suspect then returned to the home a second time — that's when police believe the homeowner shot the suspect.

The suspect was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries.

This is a developing story. 2 News will provide updates as we learn them.

