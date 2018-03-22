Police investigate after man stabbed in neck in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. -- Police are investigating after a fight led to a stabbing in Owasso.

Police said a two men got into a fist fight at a Wendy's restaurant at 7591 North Owasso Expressway.

The men made their way over to a nearby QuikTrip store, when police said one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that could be life-threatening, police said.

The person who committed the stabbing fled the scene.

