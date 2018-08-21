Police investigate after gunshots exchanged between west Tulsa property owner, suspects

TULSA -- Police are investigating a shooting in west Tulsa that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police said at 5:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Cameron, a property owner got an alert from a camera system that two people were using blow torches to open containers on his property.

The owner found the two suspects, at which point gunshots were exchanged.

The property owner fired shots at the tires of the suspect vehicle, which had been reported stolen.

The property owner believes he may have hit the suspect.

Police are searching the area for the suspects.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: