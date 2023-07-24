Three dead, infant in critical condition after shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a triple homicide at the Wood Creek Apartments in north Tulsa.

Officers say three women died and an infant is in critical condition. Police said the suspect shot all of the victims.

Police got a shooting call around 6:30 a.m. on Monday. A suspect in custody. Police have not identified the victims or the suspect.

This is a developing story 2 News will update as we learn more.

