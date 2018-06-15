GLENPOOL, Okla. - Glenpool police have released the identity of the man who was killed while running across Highway 75 Friday morning.

The accident happened at 5:22 a.m. on Highway 75 just south of 171st Street.

Police say Austin Brunner, 24, of Glenpool, was running across the road trying to beat traffic when he was hit by an oncoming Ford F-150.

The crash happened on the southbound side of Highway 75, which was closed for nearly three hours while the investigation and cleanup was underway.

The driver of the truck that hit Brunner is not expected to be charged. Police say the driver showed no signs of alcohol or drugs.

