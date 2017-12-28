Police find multiple stolen guns and drugs during North Tulsa search warrant

TULSA, Okla. -- The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said they've been building a case against Jason Wood for months, after suspicion that he was trying to smuggle drugs into the county jail.

Neighbors tell 2 Works for You, they've been keeping an eye on the house across the street as well.

"We've been watching this house since April. They had a steady flow of people coming in and out at all hours of the night. I'm just glad they finally decided to bust him," Wade Hummingbird said.

The SWAT team served a search warrant early Thursday morning, finding dozens of guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, as well as crack and marijuana.

The Sheriff's Office said Wood also admitted to running a narcotics trafficking ring out of his home, and that he was a member of the Irish mob.

"That's alarming that there were that many guns in this house. Any time you have narcotics trafficking going on in a neighborhood where you have the criminal element in there, a lot of guns, that's pretty dangerous," public information officer Casey Roebuck said.

Neighbors helped police identify stolen items in the house, and say they believe Wood was stealing from surrounding homes for months.

"I've had a lawnmower stolen, a battery charger, my friend lost some power tools... and we just happened to notice some of his power tools show up over there," Hummingbird said.

Those living across the street said the reported Woods' home multiple times, and now they're hopeful for changes.

"It's very family-oriented other than this one house. Everybody out here knows everybody. It's a very safe, secure area. We're just glad to get rid of the problem," Stacy Farland said.

Wood was in jail earlier this year for shooting with the intent to kill, and deputies said charges this week will likely include possession of narcotics and felony possession of a firearm.

