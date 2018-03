TULSA - Tulsa police said a homeless man's body was found beaten near a highway Saturday morning.

Officials said an off-duty officer was flagged down by a man near 14th and Lewis Avenue to inform him something wasn't right with the victim.

When the off-duty officer approached the victim, he noticed the victim had suffered trauma to his head and face and contacted more officers to the scene.

The victim is said to be about 50-years-old, but no identification has been made yet, officers said.

Officers said it looks like the victim was beaten severely and then dragged to location where his body was found.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: