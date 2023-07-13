Police: ER patient stole ambulance, went for joyride in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A patient at St. John Medical Center stole an ambulance and drove it around the parking garage with lights and sirens on, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers responded to a vehicle theft in progress at the hospital around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Tulsa Police Department

TPD was told the patient ran out of the emergency room and stole an Oologah-Talala EMS ambulance and began driving around.

The patient allegedly hit a couple of low-hanging signs and a pipe hanging from the ceiling.

Security for the hospital was able to get the patient in custody before TPD arrived.

Tulsa Police Department

"Due to his need for emergency medical care, he was readmitted to the hospital for the same reason he went to the hospital in the first place," TPD said.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing and the results will determine if the patient will face criminal charges.

