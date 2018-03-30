Police: Driver crashes into south Tulsa Sonic Drive-In after argument

TULSA -- Crews are investigating after they said a driver crashed into a Sonic Drive-In on Friday in south Tulsa.

The crash was near 9300 East 71st Street. Police said the female driver of a white Chevrolet four-door sedan and the male driver of a gray GMC Acadia SUV were involved in some sort of disturbance.

Police said the driver of the Acadia sideswiped the driver of the Chevrolet while the Chevrolet was parked. The driver of the Acadia then accelerated, jumped the curb and hit a light pole as he attempted to leave the scene, police said.

Police said the Acadia driver then spun in a large circle around the lot and into the parking lot of the Sonic, where the driver struck another parked car and the corner of the Sonic building, before leaving the scene.

Police said the person who caused the crash hit a light pole, the Sonic Drive-In and another vehicle. The driver then left the scene.

The driver ditched the vehicle and was last seen running near 81st and Mingo.

No injuries have been reported.

