Police chase in Sand Springs ends with 2 arrests

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police say a traffic stop turned into a police chase after a suspect ran from them Saturday afternoon.

Officers chased the suspects for a short distance before they hit another vehicle and the suspect's vehicle stopped working.

Inside the car officers found 100 grams of meth, four guns and a large amount of cash.

Police believe one of the suspects has a warrant out for their arrest in Tulsa County.

This is a developing story.

