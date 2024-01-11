Watch Now
Tulsa police arrest 4 teens after pursuit ends in crash near Pine and Garnett

Posted at 4:03 PM, Jan 11, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department arrested four teens after a police chase ended in a crash near Pine and Garnett.

Officers say two suspects under the age of 18 have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The car used in the pursuit was stolen and inside, officers found weapons and body armor.

2 News crew is on scene gathering more information.

