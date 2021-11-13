Police arrest suspect after fight leads to homicide

TULSA, Okla — Shortly after 4:00 a.m., Tulsa Police responded to East 81st Street and South Lewis Avenue for reports of a deceased individual.

Police learned the victim had been in a fight with another man and later died from the injures sustained during the fight.

Officers found the suspect a short distance from the scene thanks to descriptions by witnesses.

The suspect, Terry Limose, was taken to a local hospital for his injures before going to the TPD Detective Division.

Due to the victim's Native American status, Limose was booked with a FBI hold for murder in Indian Country.

