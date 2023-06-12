Watch Now
Police arrest homicide suspect in Pryor after chase

Posted at 7:29 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 08:29:30-04

PRYOR, Okla. — A man is in custody Monday morning after fleeing from officers, according to Pryor police.

Pryor Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell said the suspect, Travis Glenn Ballard, crashed his vehicle after a pursuit and fled on foot. Ballard is a homicide suspect, Cantrell said.

Multiple agencies were involved in locating Ballard Monday, including GRDA, Mayes County Sheriff's Office, Pryor police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. 2 News will update this story as we learn more.

