Police are investigating a homicide in north Tulsa; wife found husband dead on driveway

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide on the 5400 block of N. Hartford Pl. They found evidence that leads them to believe there was foul play.

Detectives said a woman found her 50-year-old husband dead on a driveway before 6 a.m.

She told investigators her husband hadn't come home after being out for the evening, so she went to look for him at their second home. That is where she found her husband lying on the ground.

Homicide detectives don't know how long the victim had been lying on the driveway. Witnesses heard gunshots around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Investigators said there are indications suspects entered the house, but there is no sign of forced entry. There is no suspect information at this time.

A motive is unknown, but investigators believe the man was a known gambler.

Police are interviewing the victim's wife.

