Playground made for kids with physical challenges opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — There's a new playground in town but this one is different.

The playground now open at the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, near 11th and Utica, is an adaptive one that is accessible for all and it's opening just in time for disability pride month.

Poppy Cox is 8-years-old and gets around in a wheelchair. She enjoys going to playgrounds but faces challenges on normal ones which disappoint her.

"Because I can't do everything that I want to do," Poppy said.

That all changed when this new adaptive playground opened at the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges.

"It's really fun because I get to do anything I want on it," she said.

Jordan Cox, Poppy's mom, said it is refreshing and amazing to see her daughter's reaction when the playground was finished.

"We turned the corner and she saw it and she gasped and she goes mom there is literally a brand new playground. She was elated," Jordan said.

She explained Poppy is very independent and motivated so it can be a drag going to other playgrounds.

"A lot of playgrounds that we go to we can maybe pick out one or two things that she's able to do independently, but here we know that we can just kind of let her go and she's got access to everything, and she can do it all," Jordan said.

This playground isn't just about accessibility. There's also sensory features. So as a whole the playground helps kids mentally, physically and socially.

"We love having just this additional opportunity for them and letting them have the experience of a normal playground," said Kelly Evans the youth program coordinator for the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges.

For Poppy, her favorite playground item is the swing but she still enjoys all the other activities.

"I've done the spinner which is over there and I've played hide and seek and done the swing," Poppy said.

While the playground is located on the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges campus, Kelly Evans with the Center says anyone is welcome to enjoy it at any time of day.

