Player of the Week: Peyton Thompson

This week's Player of the Week, brought to you by Primeaux Mitsubishi, is Union High School QB Peyton Thompson.

Last week, Thompson was 9-of-9 passing for 280 yards and a school record six touchdown passes in a 65-7 win over Southmoore.

He’s led Union to six straight wins.



