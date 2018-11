This week's Player of the Week, brought to you by Primeaux Mitsubishi, is Hulbert running back Jacob Bruce.

Bruce is now the all-time leading rusher in Oklahoma history. He rushed for 347 yards and six touchdowns on 32 carries in a 50-19 first round playoff win against Allen last Friday. He now has 8,496 career rushing yards.

If there is a player you would like to nominate, email Sports@KJRH.com.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: