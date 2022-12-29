Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks progress

In a down-to-the-wire vote, a major hurdle is cleared for year-round water in the Arkansas River in South Tulsa.

In 2016, Tulsa and Jenks voters passed measures that funded the large majority of a pedestrian bridge and dam project connecting Jenks and South Tulsa (near 104th and S. Riverside). In addition, the project would allow for the empty land in that area to be developed into retail and commercial space.

But even with an additional grant from earlier this year, $8 million was still needed to fully fund the more than $100 million project. And, the clock was ticking. A funding deadline was set for December 31st of this year.

There had been talks and delays for years with the Muscogee National Council to help save the project and provide the final funding. On Wednesday night, it happened in an 8-6 vote.

Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin was glad to see the project move forward with Muscogee National Council on board. “I guess others could have stepped up [to provide the funding],” said Lakin. “But we really didn’t want to have to find $8 million in the last couple of days of the calendar year---that would have been complicated, for sure.”

Zechariah Harjo of the Muscogee National Council says investing in the area only makes since for them. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation owns the Riverwalk Property in Jenks and Riverspirit Casino in South Tulsa. The tight 8-6 vote indicates there was some skepticism in the project, but Harjo said overall they decided now is the time.

“The economy is bouncing back and development in South Tulsa is moving forward with the outlet mall and there just seems to be some steam and now is the right time,” said Harjo.

