Plane flips over at Jones Airport due to wind

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. - Airport officials said a plane at Jones Airport in Jenks has flipped over from wind.

Officials said the Cessna that was flipped due to strong winds at Jenks Riverside Airport was tied down.

2 Works for You crews are en route, so stay with us as we gather more information.

