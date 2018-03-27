Places where all Tulsa students get free breakfast, lunch in case of walkout

TULSA - If teachers walkout next week, Tulsa Public Schools says all students will be able to eat breakfast and lunch for free.

About 70 sites scattered throughout Tulsa will offer free breakfasts and lunches to Tulsa students.

Places listed on this website is where students can eat breakfast and lunch for free.

