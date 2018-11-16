Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond to be at Tulsa area Walmart stores on Saturday

TULSA -- Oklahoma Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond will be in the Tulsa area on Saturday at two Walmart locations.

Drummond will be meeting with fans and autographing her newly-launched Pioneer Woman Barbie doll. The autographs will be reserved for the first 150 customers in line at each location.

RELATED: Barbie partners with Pioneer Woman for doll, kitchen playset

Drummond will be at the Tulsa Walmart Supercenter at 10938 South Memorial Drive from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Glenpool Walmart Supercenter at 12200 South Waco Avenue from 2-4 p.m.

The kitchen playset and doll is available for preorder at Walmart for $44.88.

