Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond to be at Tulsa area Walmart stores on Saturday

11:13 AM, Nov 16, 2018
Ree Drummond. Photo courtesy Flickr/veesees

TULSA -- Oklahoma Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond will be in the Tulsa area on Saturday at two Walmart locations.

Drummond will be meeting with fans and autographing her newly-launched Pioneer Woman Barbie doll. The autographs will be reserved for the first 150 customers in line at each location.

Drummond will be at the Tulsa Walmart Supercenter at 10938 South Memorial Drive from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Glenpool Walmart Supercenter at 12200 South Waco Avenue from 2-4 p.m.

The kitchen playset and doll is available for preorder at Walmart for $44.88. 

