'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond mourns loss of beloved basset hound Walter

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Pioneer Woman is mourning the loss of a fur-family member.

Ree Drummond announced on Facebook Wednesday that her basset hound Walter passed away.

"I’m going to bed early so I can turn off these tears and instead dream sweet memories of you, the most loving loyal pure-hearted doggie our family has ever known," she said.

Walter was one of seven Drummond dogs — four basset hounds, two labs, and one German shepherd.



"Walter is the last remaining dog that reminds us of a time when the kids were little, and we make sure to show him how much we cherish him," Ree explains. "He loves nothing more than being home, being loved on, and smelling like stale Fritos."

To read more about Walter, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

