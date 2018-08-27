Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond announces free fall tour dates for The Lodge

PAWHUSKA, Okla. -- Oklahoma's Pioneer Woman is inviting visitors to "The Lodge" on her ranch in Pawhuska for free on certain dates throughout the rest of 2018.

Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd have announced fall dates that they are welcoming visitors to the Drummond Ranch. The Lodge serves as the production location for her show on The Food Network.

August 31

September 1, 3-4, 7-8

October 5-6, 8, 12-13, 15, 19-20, 22, 26-27

November 23-24, 29-30

December 7-8, 10-15

The Lodge will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those dates.

For more information, visit the website.

