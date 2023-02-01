'Pink Sister' supporting people battling cancer in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A local nonprofit is providing support in a number of different ways to Tulsans battling cancer. It comes after the group’s founder had her own battle with breast cancer.

“That’s what we’re here for, to support others that don’t have support,” said Leeann Deon.

Inside “I am Victorious Ministries” in north Tulsa, a prayer circle formed around Shirley Reynolds providing both comfort and support.

“I thank God for everyone who’s been with me through this journey because I’m still going through it,” Reynolds said.

She has been battling cancer for years.

“I did chemo every three weeks for almost a year,” Reynolds said. “Radiation for 8 months every day Monday-Friday. It was a journey.”

She battled breast cancer then bone cancer and now, the raspiness in her voice is evidence of the cancer doctors found on her thyroid.

“If I have to crawl to make myself do what I need to do, I’m going to do it," Reynolds said. “I can’t give up. I fought this journey for almost 5 years and I’m going to continue to fight.”

She says her family keeps her going.

“I have 3 children, 17 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren,” Reynolds said. “I gave up a few times because it’s hard but thank God I came to my senses because I have too much to live for.”

Reynolds says the organization Pink Sister has filled a big need for her. They’ve provided gift baskets and gas for her car to get to and from her doctor's appointments and chemo.

“It’s priceless,” Reynolds said.

CEO Leeann Deon says the mission is personal after her own battle with breast cancer.

“My family was such a big support they had me all the way, so I was like we are going to give this to people that don’t have it,” Deon said.

They started in 2021 and in that time have helped dozens of people with house cleaning, groceries, gas cards and rides.

“When I was going to get chemo and radiation, I was seeing all these people sitting and waiting on a ride and I knew how hard it was, so I was like you know when I come back, I’m giving back,” Deon said.

About 10 volunteers make all these free services possible. Deon says it's her mission to help and for people like Reynolds, she says the help is much appreciated.

“It’s your choice to keep fighting and that’s what we choose to do and thanks to Pink Sister a lot of us can continue to fight,” Reynolds said.

If you’d like to help the organization or if you need their services, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --