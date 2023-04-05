'Pink Full Moon' visible April 5

TULSA, Okla. — April's full moon Wednesday night is nicknamed the Pink Moon as a tribute to the bountiful flowers and trees that spring weather brings.
Although it won't actually appear pink in color, its bright golden orb will still make a sight to be seen.
Moon observers can begin to watch the lunar event starting April 5 and is expected to be at its peak just after midnight.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter