'Pink Full Moon' visible April 5

Posted at 1:54 PM, Apr 05, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — April's full moon Wednesday night is nicknamed the Pink Moon as a tribute to the bountiful flowers and trees that spring weather brings.

Although it won't actually appear pink in color, its bright golden orb will still make a sight to be seen.

Moon observers can begin to watch the lunar event starting April 5 and is expected to be at its peak just after midnight.

