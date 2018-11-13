Pilgrimage team in Tulsa to rally as they move toward Tornillo, Texas tent city
TULSA -- A rally will be held Tuesday in Tulsa as a "Pilgrimage Team" en route to the tent city of Tornillo, Texas, raises awareness about immigrant teens who are being detained.
The rally will be held at noon at Tulsa Israel Tulsa.
The "Let Our Families Go" Caravan is being led by clergy and lay leaders from across the country who are making a four-day trek to Tornillo to call to attention the children at the facility who have not been reunited with their parents.
The camp was established in June and is being used to shelter teens aged 13 to 17.