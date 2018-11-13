Pilgrimage team in Tulsa to rally as they move toward Tornillo, Texas tent city

11:08 AM, Nov 13, 2018

A vehicle of the El Paso county Sheriff office patrols outside the holding facility for immigrant children in Tornillo, Texas, near the Mexican border, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Mayors from more than a dozen U.S. cities including New York and Los Angeles gathered near the holding facility to call for the immediate reunification of immigrant children with their families. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton
Copyright Associated Press

TULSA -- A rally will be held Tuesday in Tulsa as a "Pilgrimage Team" en route to the tent city of Tornillo, Texas, raises awareness about immigrant teens who are being detained. 

The rally will be held at noon at Tulsa Israel Tulsa.

The "Let Our Families Go" Caravan is being led by clergy and lay leaders from across the country who are making a four-day trek to Tornillo to call to attention the children at the facility who have not been reunited with their parents.

The camp was established in June and is being used to shelter teens aged 13 to 17.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top