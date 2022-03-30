Photos: Preparations underway at Southern Hills for 2022 PGA Championship

2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma got a look at the preparations underway at Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship. March 30, 2022.2 News Oklahoma