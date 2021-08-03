Watch
Photos: Oklahoma man looking to help children in need get books

Ten years ago, Sarah Flippo's daughter led an effort to get books from the U.S. to fill an empty library in Uganda.

Photo by: Sarah Flippo
Photo by: Sarah Flippo

