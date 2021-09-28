Watch
NewsLocal News

Photos: Children's Museum Discovery Lab construction in Tulsa nearly complete

The original Discovery Lab in Owen Park will be closing at the end of October, and the new museum is on track to open by the end of the year.

m.jpg
The original Discovery Lab in Owen Park will be closing at the end of October, and the new museum is on track to open by the end of the year.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
IMG_8075.JPG
The original Discovery Lab in Owen Park will be closing at the end of October, and the new museum is on track to open by the end of the year.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
IMG_8076.JPG
The original Discovery Lab in Owen Park will be closing at the end of October, and the new museum is on track to open by the end of the year.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
IMG_8067.JPG
The original Discovery Lab in Owen Park will be closing at the end of October, and the new museum is on track to open by the end of the year.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

Photos: Children's Museum Discovery Lab construction in Tulsa nearly complete

close-gallery
  • m.jpg
  • IMG_8075.JPG
  • IMG_8076.JPG
  • IMG_8067.JPG

Share

The original Discovery Lab in Owen Park will be closing at the end of October, and the new museum is on track to open by the end of the year.2 News Oklahoma
The original Discovery Lab in Owen Park will be closing at the end of October, and the new museum is on track to open by the end of the year.2 News Oklahoma
The original Discovery Lab in Owen Park will be closing at the end of October, and the new museum is on track to open by the end of the year.2 News Oklahoma
The original Discovery Lab in Owen Park will be closing at the end of October, and the new museum is on track to open by the end of the year.2 News Oklahoma
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next