Phone scam claiming to be Tulsa County deputies targeting medical professionals

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam that’s now targeting medical professionals. TCSO says they’ve received multiple calls from doctors and nurses saying someone has called them, claiming to be a deputy and they have a warrant.

Dacia Pittsley says she got a call this week from someone posing as a deputy, who told her she had a warrant out for her arrest for missing a court appearance. Pittsley says the caller told her she could come to the Sheriff’s Office, or they’d send deputies to her home.

“He did make a comment, he said 'Well I assume you’ll need to make time to go by your financial institution because if you have a warrant, technically we could take you into custody when you get here,'" Pittsley said.

Pittsley says she was on her way to the sheriff’s office when she called her attorney, who then called TCSO.

“She calls them, then calls me back, and says they have no record of anything. No warrants, no subpoenas for you. So it has to be a scam," she said.

Deputies say scammers are calling victims, using a spoofed phone number. They say the scammer then asks the victim to bring money here to the sheriff’s office.

“That’s going to legitimize the scam. The scammer is also using the name of a District Attorney, and the name of a judge as well, in this particular scam. Again, whatever legitimizes the scam and how to get that person in play," said Tulsa County Deputy Richie Gonzales.

Deputies say sometimes the scammers try to intercept the victim before they walk into the building, or ask them to meet somewhere else. But Gonzales says a deputy will never ask for money, and you never go to the Sheriff’s Office to take care of a warrant.

"If you feel like something is wrong, then something is wrong," he said. "I think what one of the great things that you can do is verify that someone is calling you.”

Gonzales says you can always call the sheriff’s office and ask if they have tried getting ahold of you.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --