Philbrook Museum introducing creative art initiative for older adults

Tulsa's Philbrook Museum of Art is offering new art classes to people aged 55 and over. The Stay Golden Sessions work with professional artists to instruct a creative and social experience that explores art and nature.

For years Philbrook catered activities towards children and young people inspiring art diversity in the community. Its new initiative hopes to reintroduce connections and further engagement with Tulsa adults.

Philbrook director of Learning and Audience Engagement, is excited about the new offering:

We’re thrilled to bring more creative opportunities for older adults in Tulsa.



With the support of E.A. Michelson, Philbrook will be able to act as a hub for teaching artists and students to learn and have fun together, with the galleries, gardens, and studio as their classroom.

Philbrook joins an extensive list of the foundation's Vitality Arts grantees. The former grantee's programs engage thousands of older adults from across the country utilizing the love of art.

Ellen Michelson, founder and president of E.A Michelson Philanthropy says its time for programs to expand for older adults:

Overall, across all demographic groups, people are living longer and staying mentally and physically healthy as they age. Yet the number of inspiring programs and activities for older adults is not expanding at the same rate. Investing in these creative aging programs is about recognizing this major demographic shift, and leveraging the power of art and art museums to do so. We have had tremendous success with these programs to date, engaging thousands of participants who consistently tell our grantees how grateful they are to be able to participate. Now, I am excited to expand our vision with an outstanding array of new museum partners.

Registration for the program opens Wednesday, June 7. The first Stay Golden Session launches Saturday, July 8.

