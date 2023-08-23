Philbrook Garden's goats arrive to help with natural cleanup

The Philbrook Museum officially introduced four dairy goats to the garden to graze away some vegetation.

The museum welcomes Daffy, Tuna, Velvet and the Matriarch Consen to be an eco-friendly way for weed removal and fertilization.

Philbrook Museum From left to right is Daffy, Tuna, Velvet and Consen

The goats will help the overgrown garden spaces by removing harmful plants such as poison ivy. The goats will be working hard but people can see them in the garden during their visit.



The Philbrook has been a long supporter of animals welcoming garden cats and providing a sanctuary for pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

Nationally the Philbrook has been recognized for its beauty and exhibitions even being named the "Most Beautiful Place in Oklahoma" by House Beautiful.

