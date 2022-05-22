Watch
PGA Championship without Tiger Woods

Eric Gay/AP
Tiger Woods waves after his third round on the 18th hole at the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 3:40 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 16:40:57-04

TULSA, Okla — The golf community was stunned to hear Tiger Woods would not be playing in Sunday's final round at Southern Hills.

Woods was noticeably limping in pain during Saturday's round.

Die-hard fans still showed up Sunday to see the final round regardless.

One PGA Championship fan, Lisa Tucker, told 2 News, "I think it’s been very impressive, he’s taking care of himself and doing it the right way. I haven’t heard one person question his decision".

Another fan, Callum Hubble, said, ”he’s the GOAT (greatest of all time). He does what he wants".

The feeling at the course was different for many spectators knowing Woods was out.

