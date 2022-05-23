PGA Championship fans take advantage of discounted merchandise

TULSA, Okla. — The PGA Championship at Southern Hills may be over and the tear down is starting but that didn’t stop fans from flocking to the course Monday to get deeply discounted merchandise.

At 8:30 in the morning people started arriving at Southern Hills for one last chance at getting merchandise. This time, though, it was half off.

Miguel Sanchez is a parking attendant for the event.

He says he’s shocked at how many people came out especially considering the rainy weather.

“I didn’t expect it to be this turn out. The parking lot is basically almost full but it’s crazy, it’s good to see though,” Sanchez said.

He’s seen people walk out empty handed, while others came out with bags stuffed full.

He also bought a few items even though he didn’t get to attend the championship.

“It’s just such a prestigious event. Like there’s the PGS logos on there and you know the Nike polo's. It was also 50% off. I mean why not,” Sanchez said.

Hayden and Taylor Million were among those who came out with a lot of merchandise. Hayden says he attended the championship on Thursday.

“There’s some stuff I forgot on Thursday, and she (Taylor Million) didn’t go with me, so I was like 'Hey they got 50% off let’s go save some money by spending some',” Million said.

While there were limited items and sizes, Million says anything with the PGA logo works for him.

But also, Taylor Million said, “it’s all good brands and it just looks snazzy and everything so why not.”

With the merchandise tent officially closed as of 4pm on Monday, all remaining items will be sold online in 2 weeks.

The golf course is expected to reopen to its members this Saturday.

