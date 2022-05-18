PGA 2022: Meeting the volunteers behind the event

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands upon thousands of people will be at Southern Hills through the week for the PGA Championship.

With so many people and such a huge event, volunteers are imperative to making things run smoothly.

It takes thousands of volunteers to make sure this week goes off without a hitch. 3,000 volunteers to be exact.

The PGA Championship takes years to plan and prepare, making sure the golfers, the fans and everyone in between has a good time.

The search for those volunteers starts months in advance as well.

Kenny Martin, manager of volunteer operations for the PGA Championship says from one end of the course to the other, and all the holes in between, there's a volunteer.

“3,000 volunteers, they really truly are everywhere on the course. They’re scanning tickets as they come in, they’re shuttling all the disabled patrons, they’re in the PGA shop, they are roping and staking the course," says Martin. "Everyone knows the marshals that line every hole that are out there. We have them in the media center helping with caddies, driving contestants in our courtesy cars, you name an area, they’re there."

Martin calls the volunteers the "lifeblood" of the PGA Championship. He says if it weren't for them, none of us would be here.

Martin does say while a lot of volunteers are huge golf fans, a majority of the volunteers just want to experience an event this size or see Southern Hils in person.

However, for the volunteers that are here for golf, Martin says they are the most passionate fans of the sport.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --