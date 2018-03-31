Person transferred to hospital after stove fire

Tulsa Fire Department said one person was transferred to the hospital after a stove fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 1300 block of East 66th Place at approximately 4 p.m.

Officials said a woman in her 60s on the ground in the living room. They believe that is where the fire started.

Tulsa fire said it took them 10 minutes to contain the fire.

Officials said the fire is not suspicious.

