Person injured in officer-involved shooting

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

TPD said they were called out to an armed robbery at the Tudor House Inn at Archer and Sheridan.

When officers arrived the person shot off some rounds and attempted to run away from the scene.

An officer returned fire and hit the person. TPD said the person was responsive and did not appear to be with life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the shooting.

