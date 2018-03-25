Person dies in rollover accident at Big Meat Run in Disney

DISNEY, Okla. - One person has died after a rollover accident at the Big Meat Run.

The Grand River Dam Authority said three men were riding in a Jeep on the Off Road Trail when the Jeep went over the side of a hill around 3 p.m. Saturday.

One man was ejected and taken to a Vinita hospital where he later died.

The other two men were not seriously injured.

