Person dies in rollover accident at Big Meat Run in Disney

8:50 AM, Mar 25, 2018
DISNEY, Okla. - One person has died after a rollover accident at the Big Meat Run.

The Grand River Dam Authority said three men were riding in a Jeep on the Off Road Trail when the Jeep went over the side of a hill around 3 p.m. Saturday.

One man was ejected and taken to a Vinita hospital where he later died.

The other two men were not seriously injured.

