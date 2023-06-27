People on edge as severe storms approach again

TULSA, Okla. — With Tuesday nights severe storm warning and possibility of high winds, many people are on edge worried about a repeat of the June 17 storm.

"I love thunderstorms," Dan'niel McKnight of Broken Arrow said.

McKnight has lived in Oklahoma her whole life. She said she's been through many storms but nothing like the one on June 17.

"I was standing out my back door looking out my back window and all of a sudden I see the entire roof of my back porch just collapse," she said.

Now with 2 News Meteorologist predicting another severe storm with winds of 60 to 80 miles per hour, she's feeling a little nervous.

"I love the sound of thunder. I love lightening. I love all that and this time I'm like okay it's a little different. The emotions are definitely different," McKnight told 2 News. "I think it was a little bit of a wake up call."

She not the only one either.

I posted to Facebook asking how people feel with Tuesday's storm. There you can find comments of a few expressing their concerns which say things like, "definitely more on edge than usual. I'm making sure I have everything charged up. Including extra battery packs."

So we spoke the Parkside Psychiatric Hospital & Clinic about these storm anxieties and how people can manage it.

"Just try to take deep breathes and ground yourself in ways that help you calm yourself down," Gail Flack with Parkside said.

Flack also said taking shelter in a place you feel safe can help calm you.

For Dan'niel McKnight, she keeps calm another way.

"Being prepared and practicing it," she said. "Having a plan is huge."

In the end, it's important to keep in mind the nerves you feel with the storm will pass just like the storm will.

