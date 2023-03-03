Watch Now
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Sand Springs

KJRH
Sand Springs police responding to a fatal auto-pedestrian accident on March 3, 2023.
Posted at 8:01 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 09:02:39-05

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car early Friday morning in Sand Springs, according to police.

The crash has closed down Charles Page Boulevard from Lake Drive to South 81st West Avenue.

Captain Jody Fogleman says the road will be closed for a few hours this morning, and the driver of the vehicle is on scene cooperating with police.

This is a developing story.

