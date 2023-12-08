Pedestrian helping direct traffic around crash fatally struck by passing car

TULSA, Okla. — A pedestrian died after trying to help direct traffic around an early morning wreck, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers were on their way to a car wreck at Pine and Peoria around 4 a.m. when they learned a person was struck by a passing car.

TPD said the person was a good samaritan helping the victims of the original crash when they were hit by a car. The person died at the hospital.

The incident appears to be a really bad accident, officers said. No one was arrested, and they don't expect charges to be filed.

Police didn't release any information about the person who died.

