PD: Suspicious substance found at Tulsa social security office

TULSA - Tulsa police investigated a suspicious substance at the social security office near 47th and Garnett.

Police say an employee found the suspicious substance and an envelope in their drop box Tuesday.

Hazmat crews determined there was food grease on the envelope.

Employees and clients were held for about two hours until they were cleared by officials.

