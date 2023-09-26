Pawnee Nation, Canoo make 'first-of-its-kind' agreement to develop electric vehicles

PAWNEE NATION, Okla. — The Pawnee Nation and the electric car company Canoo made a multi-faceted agreement aimed at lowering emissions, creating jobs, and increasing education.

Canoo calls the deal a "first of its kind."

"Our decision to locate our manufacturing in Oklahoma was driven in part by opportunities to work with tribal nations and others to further diversify local economies and to help create good jobs for working people in a dynamic emerging industry," said Canoo CEO Tony Aquila.

The agreement has four parts; building workforce skills in zero-emission vehicles and other clean energy technologies, developing qualified suppliers of parts and services needed for EVs, and connecting Pawnee students to internships and jobs in clean energy fields.

The fourth part will be placing an initial order for Canoo vehicles that will be built in Oklahoma.

2 News previously reported on the financial hardship the electrical vehicle company has faced — including losing millions of dollars in the first quarter of 2022.

Despite these losses, the company seems to be working in full force ahead of the plant's opening in Pryor and its partnership with the Pawnee Nation.

Previous coverage >>> Canoo keeps vision alive despite economic uncertainties

Pawnee Nation President Misty M. Nuttle says the partnership will help the Nation diversify.

"This partnership brings diversification for us as we engage in industries we currently have not explored," Nuttle said. "We are enlivened to be on the frontier of energy and renewable energy opportunities, and as stewards of our tribal and trust lands and natural resources, felt it is our duty to engage in the most responsible efforts and initiatives so our resources remain available for future generations."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

