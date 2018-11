A small rural sheriff’s office is being honored after one of their own helped capture and elusive sex offender in another country.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office is a small department, but limited resources and a long list of sex offenders wasn't going to keep one woman from getting the job done.

“After I got off the phone with [the U.S. Marshal] I screamed because I was so happy, I was like we finally got her!” Pawnee County Deputy Tamera Chapman said.

Chapman is still beaming with pride after getting the call she's been waiting on for three years.

“She said this is all you - this was your arrest,” Chapman said.

The arrest was Kaylnn Meyer, who's accused of failing to register as a sex offender.

Meyer has been on the run since 2015 after she was convicted of enabling child sex abuse in Pawnee County.

A short time later, child abuse charges surfaced in Craig County, but Meyer was nowhere to be found.

With 12 outstanding warrants for her arrest, Chapman honed in on every clue she could find.

Those clues eventually led her to a Facebook post that U.S. Marshals tracked to Mexico. Meyer and her boyfriend were arrested last week.

Hard work that the U.S. Marshals are recognizing Chapman for - with a letter and medallion that now hang in her office. Evidence of her hard work paying off.

“Out of all the offenders that I have, that was the one I was most set on getting,” Chapman said.

