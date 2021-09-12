Pawnee County Deputy injured in hit-and-run crash

Pawnee County Deputy Scott McCowen was responding to a non-emergency call when he became involved in a collision which resulted in him being transported to Stillwater Medical Center.

A Dodge truck, driven by Isaac Haga, pulled in front of Deputy McCowen causing him to hit the truck with his SUV.

Haga ran from the scene of the accident on foot and was later apprehended in a pasture twenty minutes later.

When police arrested Haga, they discovered methamphetamine on his person.

Haga told deputies he ran because he didn’t have a driver’s license, had a firearm on him, and is a convicted felon.

He also told deputies he tossed a gun while running but wasn’t able to give an exact location.

The gun has not yet been recovered and he also admitted to smoking meth.

Haga was transported to Cleveland Hospital and then was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, operating a vehicle under revocation, possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance, Leaving the scene of an injury accident, failure to wear a seat belt, and failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --