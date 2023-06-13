Pat Sajak to leave 'Wheel of Fortune' after 41 seasons

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Long-time Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announced his intentions to leave the show Monday evening.

In a tweet, Sajak said, "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Sajak started his run on the show in 1983 alongside co-host Vanna White. The two have been a dynamic duo for the past 40 years as they have hosted thousands of contestants creating an energetic and entertaining atmosphere.

White has not yet released a statement on Sajak's departure or her intentions with the show.

The exit is an end of an era for Wheel of Fortune but fans can celebrate Sajak as he completes his last season in 2024.

Sajak is leaving the show with three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host and a million memories.

